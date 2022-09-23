Reichsfeind returns with 6-track EP ‘This’ feat. Remixes by VDOC and Amnistia

The German electropop/futurepop act Reichsfeind is back with a new extended play, “This” on the Belgian electro label Alfa Matrix. The title track is taken from the recently released 3rd album “Darken”.

The EP holds 6 tracks, the tracks “This” and “Darken” plus remixes by Timo Revna himself, plus a remix of “This” by VDOC (who added additional female vocals) and a remix of “Darken” by Amnistia.

You can check the full EP below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/this-ep">This EP by REICHSFEIND</a>

Below are the videos for both “Darken” and “This”.