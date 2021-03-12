Freakangel re-records 5 tracks from debut album on 10th anniversary EP ‘The Faults Of Humanity (X anniversary edition)’

More than 10 years ago, the Estonian band Freakangel released their debut album “The Faults Of Humanity” on Alfa Matrix and quickly became an established name in the dark aggrotech industrial scene making the bridge between hard elektroheads and metal headbangers.

With 4 studio albums (plus multiple related singles, EP’s & DVD’s) under the belt and countless live tours and festival appearances, the band fronted by Dmitry Darling decided to return to where it all started, Alfa Matrix. For their 10th anniversary of existence the band fully re-recorded five songs from their debut album in a totally revamped and restyled manner, the ‘X anniversary’ concept.

The EP, entitled “The Faults Of Humanity (X anniversary edition)”, offers a top-5 (polled amongst the fans)= including the “My Darling Bullet” and “Gods Blind Game” for instance. The EP also acts as a teaser to know how the band’s 5th studio album on Alfa Matrix will sound. You can now find it on all streaming and download platforms and of course also on Bandcamp.

You can check the tracks out below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-faults-of-humanity-x-anniversary-edition-ep">The Faults Of Humanity (X anniversary edition) EP by FREAKANGEL</a>

And if you want to compare, here’s the band’s debut from where the re-recorded tracks have been chosen from.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-faults-of-humanity-bonus-tracks-version">The Faults Of Humanity (Bonus Tracks Version) by FREAKANGEL</a>