Decent News to release split EP with Chrome Corpse for Brutal Resonance Records

By Mar 12,2021

Connecticut based industrial metal act Decent News will be releasing a special edition cassette release of their split with Seattle based act Chrome Corpse. The split release will be out on Brutal Resonance Records later this Spring. This re-release is packed with special dance remixes and even some reworks of the original tracks.

Also the band are currently working on their third studio album.

Decent News was featured with the track “I’m Slipping Away” on Side-Line’s recently released massive Bandcamp compilation “Face The Beat 6”. You can check out the track below. Highly recommended to Cat Rapes Dog fans amongst others.

