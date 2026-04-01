Fractal – Hide In The Light (Digital/CD Album – Aliens Production)

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Polish artist Tomasz Łukowicz has released a dozen albums over the course of more than five years under his sonic alter ego, Fractal. His latest production, Hide In The Light, features ten new tracks.

Fractal is not only an extremely prolific artist, but also remarkably creative and talented. His music consistently stays rooted in intelligent and sometimes complex EBM, while also incorporating influences reminiscent of Clock DVA and similar acts. The songs are well-crafted and, despite their rich and expansive soundscapes, remain quite accessible. The album includes a few instrumental passages, but the vocals certainly add an extra dimension to the overall experience. While it may not contain obvious dancefloor hits, it offers a strong collection of refined and sophisticated tracks.

Where Fractal draws his creativity from remains a mystery to me, but one thing is certain: this project has never disappointed and continues to surprise me time and again. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Final Time”:

https://aliensproduction.bandcamp.com/track/final-time

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