First tour for Front Line Assembly in UK since 2018

Vancouver, Canada-based electro-industrial act Front Line Assembly have announced a set of seven UK dates. This UK tour will be the band’s first visit since 2018.

Front Line Assembly will follow their UK tour with a headline appearance at the 2025 edition of the Dark Malta festival on 26th April.

Front Line Assembly released their current studio album, “Mechanical Soul”, in 2021 via Metropolis Records. The album was promoted in the US via two extensive tours with Gary Numan and Ministry, plus selected dates in mainland Europe.

The tour follows the recent release of Leeb’s first ever solo album, “Model Kollapse” issued on Metropolis Records in September 2024. The album features collaborations with artists such as Shannon Hemmett and Jason Corbett of ACTORS, and Mimi Page.

Front Line Assembly UK tour April 2025

Tickets for these dates are available through various platforms, including Songkick and See Tickets.

