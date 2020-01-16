First three mind.in.a.box albums united on ‘Dreamweb Trilogy’ 6LP box

Out on February 14th will be a 6LP box set uniting the first 3 mind.in.a.box albums. The box will be limited to 300 copies and will hold several bonus tracks and 3 art prints. The 3 albums offered here are “Lost Alone” (2004), “Dreamweb” (2005) and “Crossroads” (2007).

It’s the first time that these releases are now available on vinyl. The bonus tracks are included on two of the three records (“Dreamweb” and “Crossroads”) and were taken from the deleted singles “Certainty” and “What used to be”.

It’s unclear whether “R.E.T.R.O.” (2010), “Arvika Live” (2010), “Revelations” (2012), “Memories” (2015) and “Broken Legacies” (2017) will see a reissue as well.

mind.in.a.box is an Austrian electronic music duo (Stefan Poiss and Markus Hadwiger) which was founded in 2002.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.