French industrial metal band Frau Fleischer release cover of Sabrina’s “Boys (Summertime Love)’

Frau Fleischer, a French Nice-based industrial metal band formed in 2020, has finally released it’s cover version of “Boys (Summertime Love)” from Sabrina Debora Salerno aka Sabrina. The band has been playing the cover for quite a while now in their set as a joke but much to their surprrise it met with an immediate positive respons from the public.

A double nipple gate in the eighties

“Boys (Summertime Love)” was originally released in May 1987 as the third single from her self-titled debut studio album. The song topped the charts in Europe and a whole generation of boys and girls had an immediate crush on Sabrina – not always because of her song qualities – and hung up posters on the walls of their sleepingroom. The video filmed at the Florida hotel in Jesolo, Italy shows Sabrina splashing about in a swimming pool, while her bikini top keeps sliding down, repeatedly revealing varying amounts of her nipples. A double ‘nipple gate’ was born and we all flocked to the television screen to see it. The BBC added black bars around the image.

She maintained her image as a European sex symbol in the next few years thanks to the raunchy videos that accompanied her next singles. But although she cultivated the image of a naïve C-cup girl, in real life she was anything but naïve and made moves to improve her career even if it meant dropping her management and label. She was also the hostess of the weekly prime time TV-show Ricomincio da 2 with Raffaella Carrà on Rai 2 and also became quite a succesful actress. In 2010, Sabrina and that other sex bomb English singer Samantha Fox released a cover version of Blondie’s hit “Call Me” as a duet.

And, Sabrina also featured on Neon Neon’s song “Shopping (I Like To)”, from the duo’s second studio album “Praxis Makes Perfect”.