Finish dark wave act Ten After Dawn announces release ‘Club’ single

(Photo by Alexandra Sleaze) Out since October 10th 2019 via Secret Entertainment is the “Club” single by the Finland based dark wave act Ten After Dawn. For this digital release the trio took influences from traditional synth pop all the way to central European

EBM styles with clean vocals.

Founding members Teemu Salo and Toni Viholainen came from a more traditional rock / pop background and released their first EP “Best of Both Words” in April 2017. The EP was preceded by a number of singles and they have already toured and played gigs besides Finland; Germany, Denmark, Russia and the Baltics.

Their new single will give you a first taste of their new material as the band is preparing their first album release. “Club” was produced and mixed by Teemu and mastered by Hiili Hiilesmaa.

You can listen to the new single below.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.