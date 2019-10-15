Renaud Bajeux debuts on Nahal Recordings with ‘Magnetic Voices From The Unseen’ – check it out

(Photo by Frédéric D.Oberland) Out now via the French label Nahal Recordings is the first album of French musician Renaud Bajeux.

The album, “Magnetic Voices From The Unseen”, is made from magnetic field recordings – using two electromagnetic coils. He further recorded hard drives, phones, computers, mouse devices, screens, etc, trying to acknowledge this infra-reality merging industrial noise music and harmonic chants.

Here is the Bandcamp embed to listen to the album (where you can also get the album on vinyl):

<a href="http://nahalrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/magnetic-voices-from-the-unseen">Magnetic Voices From The Unseen by Renaud Bajeux</a>

Trained as a cellist and sound engineer Renaud Bajeux works as a cinema sound designer and has been regularly collaborating with INA-GRM (Groupe de Recherches Musicales) for the last ten years. His music can be described as the crossroad of ambient, field recording and noise music.

For our regular readers, Nahal Recordings was created in 2018 by producer Paul Régimbeau (Mondkopf, Autrenoir, Extreme Precautions, FOUDRE!) and multi-instrumentalist / photographer Frédéric D. Oberland (Oiseaux-Tempête, Le Réveil des Tropiques, FOUDRE!, FareWell Poetry, The Rustle Of The Stars). With this label they want to produce – and we quote – “weird and wonderful vinyl records and physical objects (patches, silkscreen prints, T-shirts and the like) in limited editions”.

The project is also performing live, here is a live (in 2 parts) which Bajeux did at Live at the Chateau Perché Festival last Summer:

