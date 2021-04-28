Female fronted synthpop act League Of Lights present brand new single ‘Persephone’

Out now is a brand new single and video from the female fronted act League Of Lights (Farrah and Richard West), a radio edit of “Persephone”. The full length version of the track is included on “Dreamers don’t come down”, the band’s newest album out on LP, CD and download. “Dreamers don’t come down” is the duo’s third album to date and draws influences from early ’80s synth pioneers like John Foxx, as well as ’00s exponents of the genre such as Ladytron.

Farrah explains the genesis of the song’s lyrics: “(It) came about during the first lockdown in March 2020 when I was thinking about the awful dark shadow that was about to envelop the UK and felt sadness for the families who were losing loved ones and not able to be present. I am aware of people who, facing death but living to tell the tale, have spoken of it as an actual person willing them on their final journey. I wanted to tell the story of the shadow looming, but to seek out and focus on the light rather than the darkness. We were thinking about how to talk about death without using the actual word and settled on Persephone, who was the unwilling wife of Hades and the queen of the underworld in Greek Mythology. It seemed a slightly more poetic way of singing about the topic.”

She continues: “Rich had a piece of music that seemed a bit too jolly for such a serious set of lyrics, but actually turned out to be perfect and stopped the whole song sounding morbid. I call it the jaunty song about death but it has this amazing energy to it and I really can’t wait to play it live.”

You can view the video for “Persephone” right below, it was made by North Macedonian film director Peter Zdravkovski.