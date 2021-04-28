Die Krupps first 1981 live recording to be released as ‘The Big Industrial Bang’ on CD / DVD

The very first Die Krupps live show from 1981, recorded on June 6 at the Krefeld Haus Blumenthal (Germany), will be released as “The Big Industrial Bang” on CD and DVD and this to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the show. The release date will of course be June 6th as well.

In the artwork you will notice ‘The Yuzuru Agi Tapes’ and this refers to the late Yuzuru Agi, a Japanese singer, editor, publisher, producer and music critic. He worked as a DJ on KBS radio, before becoming editor of “Rock Magazine”. He also established the independent Vanity Records label in 1978. In the 2000s he worked as an electronic music producer.

It is in the capacity of label owner, publisher and engineer that we found him back in Die Krupp’s history as a band. More specifically he worked as an engineer on the 1981 promo single “6 Jun 1981 At Krefeld Haus Blumenthal” which was released as a flexi via his Vanity Records and served as promotional supplement for his “Rock Magazine”. The live track featured was “Stahlwerksinfonie”.

The release itself will be launched via the Japanese label Suezan Studio which was founded in 2011 by Kaoru Koyanagi. The label prouds itself that it releases “unique titles carefully selected from our own perspective”. In addition, the label will also develop the industry’s first “on-demand” release.

