Fatal Casualties premiere video for ‘It could have been you’

Fatal Casualties, an experimental electronica band from Sweden & Finland, have started a collaboration with Animation Sörängens Folkhögskola to create a short film for the new track “It could have been you”. You can view the video below. The short film will also appear at some film festivals in the next few months. The song is also included on the new album “Lullaby for Helsinki” which you already can pre-order via Bandcamp (CD / digital).

Here’s the video, enjoy!

