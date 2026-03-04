Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Connecticut industrial metal/hardcore band Decent News have released the digital EP “Computer“. The band described the release as being inspired by “the current state of the world” and misinformation shared online. At Side-Line we previously covered the band’s split EP with Chrome Corpse for Brutal Resonance Records in 2021.

“Computer” includes five tracks: “Flesh for the Feast”, “Drowned in Power”, “Help Computer”, “Bloated & Blue”, and “Valueless Trade”. To explain the thematically approach, While “Flesh for the Feast” addresses being “brutalized” while protesting, and “Drowned in Power” centres on violence and witnessing a live execution. “Help Computer” then again is an instrumental using news-media samples, with the closing pair (“Bloated & Blue” and “Valueless Trade”) handling around isolation and self-harm themes.

<a href="https://decentnews.bandcamp.com/album/computer" rel="noopener">Computer by Decent News</a>

Decent News consists of Laken Stokes (vocals, guitar, programming), Eddie LaFlash (vocals, guitar, synth, programming), and Dominic Famiglietti (synth, programming). The EP was mixed by Eddie LaFlash and Dominic Famiglietti, mastered by Colin C. at The Cell Studio, and recorded at The Opium Den.

About Decent News

Decent News are a Connecticut, USA industrial metal/hardcore act. The band consists of guitarist/synth player Eddie LaFlash who formed the band around March 2016 together with drummer Collin Maynard, and bassist Laken Stokes, before later adding vocalist Caleb Moore.

The band’s debut album “Filth” was released on March 24, 2018 via Machine Man Records. “Monolith” followed on August 30, 2019, again on Machine Man Records.

In 2021 Decent News released a split EP with Chrome Corpse for Brutal Resonance Records followed by “Pushed Away / The Clush” in October 2023, again on Brutal Resonance Records.

The 16-track album “Who Would Even Believe You” was released three years later on January 26, 2024. Out now is the “Computer” EP (2026).

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)