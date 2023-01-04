Ext!ze – Monstars (Album – darktunes Music Group)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: Ext!ze strikes back with their seventh full length album. Featuring label owner Raphael Beck “Monstars” is paying tribute to famous horror and sci/fi movies and features sixteen songs.

Content: Most of the tracks are easily recognizable for their familiar Ext!ze sound made of hard-pumping kicks, dark, carrying leads and the rough vocals. Somewhere in between Dark-Electro, EBM and Techno-Trance leads on top there’re also typical horror-like piano arrangements. There’re also a few surprising parts with pure Rap vocals -even in French.

+ + + : Ext!ze is for sure one of the weirdest projects from the Dark-Electro scene. The concept this album is dealing with is not new but creatively adapted into hard, danceable songs with harsh vocals on top. The work is pure fun and total ecstasy. The pumping kicks are there to order you to dance while thinking of some of the most famous horror movies. The piano arrangements reinforce the concept. Ext!ze is a band with a high dose of self-mockery while revealing a creative spirit resulting in well-crafted songs. “Gremlins In The System”, “Boomstick”, “The Coffin Rock Witch” and “Dirty Freddy” are some of my favorites.

– – – : Ext!ze seems to have no rules or guidelines which sometimes lead to totally unexpected songs. “Chucky’s Rap” is hilarious but not exactly the song I would recommend.

Conclusion: Far away from the classical desperate Dark-Electro themes Ext!ze clearly sounds different and having fun; I like this work!

Best songs: “Gremlins In The System”, “Boomstick”, “The Coffin Rock Witch”, “Dirty Freddy”, “Furious Max”, “Crystal Lake Rave”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/EXTIZE666

Label: www.darktunes.com / www.facebook.com/darkTunesMusic