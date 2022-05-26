Experimental music using a harp? Yes, Kety Fusco has proven it and now releases a new single ‘Shivers’

“Shivers” is the new single by the Italian-Swiss experimental harpist Kety Fusco, produced by Francesco Motta and Aris Bassetti, to be released on May 13th on Floating Notes Records. It is the first excerpt from a new solo album coming out in 2023. On this new single we also find Carmine Luvone on cello.

The single features Fusco using her voice to make the harp sing, similar as you can see in the short video below. This video was taken from “Beyond the Harp”, the first sound library of non-traditional sounds recorded with the classical harp.

And here is the all new single.

According to Fusco: “The search for the instrumental genre of the harp is also about discovering what kind of music and genre you can create with it. Since there is no real musical reference to the world of contemporary pop music on the harp, I have to make attempts to express myself and continue to embrace my idea of the contemporary harp, feeling its vibrations and letting myself be overwhelmed by the shivers that these resonances cause me, and continue to compose and let the world discover a new idea of the harp.”

Check her out during one of her next concerts, very much recommended.

Live Dates

17.05 TRACCE – Terracina IT w/Mary Lattimore

28.05 Wired Next Fest – Firenze IT

22.06 TBA – Trieste IT

23.06 Kino Šiška – Ljubljana SLO

24.06 Castle – Momjan HR

25.06 Rijeka HR

08.07 Château Perché – Carré des Platanes FR

12.07 Montreux Jazz Festival – Montreux CH

24.07 Paléo Festival – Nyon CH

27/28.07 World Harp Congress – Cardiff UK

05.08 2022 TBA – Otranto IT

07.08 2022 TBA – Cosenza IT

28.08 Palp Festival – Champex-Lac CH

1.09 Locus Festival – Bari IT

02.09 Zurich Harp Festival – Zurich CH

14.09 Celebrations in honour of the President of the Swiss Confederation – Lugano CH

29.09 Feinkoste Lampe – Hannover DE

1.10 Salvi Harps – London UK

8.10 TBA – Montpellier FR

13.11 Rote Fabrik – Zürich CH

18.11 KIFF – Aarau CH

23/26.11 TBA – Paris FR

Also check out these videos

Here’s her cover of Erik Satie’s “Gnossienne N.1”, renamed as “Ma Gnossienne”.