Experimental music using a harp? Yes, Kety Fusco has proven it and now releases a new single ‘Shivers’
“Shivers” is the new single by the Italian-Swiss experimental harpist Kety Fusco, produced by Francesco…
“Shivers” is the new single by the Italian-Swiss experimental harpist Kety Fusco, produced by Francesco Motta and Aris Bassetti, to be released on May 13th on Floating Notes Records. It is the first excerpt from a new solo album coming out in 2023. On this new single we also find Carmine Luvone on cello.
The single features Fusco using her voice to make the harp sing, similar as you can see in the short video below. This video was taken from “Beyond the Harp”, the first sound library of non-traditional sounds recorded with the classical harp.
And here is the all new single.
According to Fusco: “The search for the instrumental genre of the harp is also about discovering what kind of music and genre you can create with it. Since there is no real musical reference to the world of contemporary pop music on the harp, I have to make attempts to express myself and continue to embrace my idea of the contemporary harp, feeling its vibrations and letting myself be overwhelmed by the shivers that these resonances cause me, and continue to compose and let the world discover a new idea of the harp.”
Check her out during one of her next concerts, very much recommended.
Live Dates
- 17.05 TRACCE – Terracina IT w/Mary Lattimore
- 28.05 Wired Next Fest – Firenze IT
- 22.06 TBA – Trieste IT
- 23.06 Kino Šiška – Ljubljana SLO
- 24.06 Castle – Momjan HR
- 25.06 Rijeka HR
- 08.07 Château Perché – Carré des Platanes FR
- 12.07 Montreux Jazz Festival – Montreux CH
- 24.07 Paléo Festival – Nyon CH
- 27/28.07 World Harp Congress – Cardiff UK
- 05.08 2022 TBA – Otranto IT
- 07.08 2022 TBA – Cosenza IT
- 28.08 Palp Festival – Champex-Lac CH
- 1.09 Locus Festival – Bari IT
- 02.09 Zurich Harp Festival – Zurich CH
- 14.09 Celebrations in honour of the President of the Swiss Confederation – Lugano CH
- 29.09 Feinkoste Lampe – Hannover DE
- 1.10 Salvi Harps – London UK
- 8.10 TBA – Montpellier FR
- 13.11 Rote Fabrik – Zürich CH
- 18.11 KIFF – Aarau CH
- 23/26.11 TBA – Paris FR
Also check out these videos
Here’s her cover of Erik Satie’s “Gnossienne N.1”, renamed as “Ma Gnossienne”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether