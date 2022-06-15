Shhadows presents 2nd album ‘Bloodwork’ on Re:Mission Entertainment
Shhadows is the project of Denver Colorado based producer Jason Timothy who has been making…
Shhadows is the project of Denver Colorado based producer Jason Timothy who has been making music under a variety of names since 1987. For Shhadows he blends his love of dark 80’s synth music with a modern electronic production.
The project debuted with “Renewal” featuring his versions of classics like Desire’s “Under Your Spell” and The Chameleons’ “Swamp Thing” next to original tracks like “Don’t need Knives (To Cut You Up)” and “Get it Right”.
Shhadows 2nd album “Bloodwork” is out now on Re:Mission Entertainment and picks up where “Renewal” left off and was made during the pandemic and also reflects that period. The album also holds a modern take on Killing Joke’s Classic “Love Like Blood” and a cover of the Spiritualized track “Pain Away” as you can hear below.
On vocal duties we find Rieya, SORROWS and Dru Allen (This Ascension/Mercury’s Antennae).
The release is available as download but also as a limited edition digipak (100 copies) with 3D glasses and autographed prints.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether