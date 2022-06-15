Shhadows presents 2nd album ‘Bloodwork’ on Re:Mission Entertainment

Shhadows is the project of Denver Colorado based producer Jason Timothy who has been making music under a variety of names since 1987. For Shhadows he blends his love of dark 80’s synth music with a modern electronic production.

The project debuted with “Renewal” featuring his versions of classics like Desire’s “Under Your Spell” and The Chameleons’ “Swamp Thing” next to original tracks like “Don’t need Knives (To Cut You Up)” and “Get it Right”.

Shhadows 2nd album “Bloodwork” is out now on Re:Mission Entertainment and picks up where “Renewal” left off and was made during the pandemic and also reflects that period. The album also holds a modern take on Killing Joke’s Classic “Love Like Blood” and a cover of the Spiritualized track “Pain Away” as you can hear below.

On vocal duties we find Rieya, SORROWS and Dru Allen (This Ascension/Mercury’s Antennae).

The release is available as download but also as a limited edition digipak (100 copies) with 3D glasses and autographed prints.


