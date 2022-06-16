Exclusive premiere new album by NYC based post-punk outfit London Plane – ‘Bright Black’ out tomorrow June 17
The New York based post-punk collective London Plane release their sophomore album ‘Bright Black’ tomorrow…
The New York based post-punk collective London Plane release their sophomore album ‘Bright Black’ tomorrow June 17 via Declared Goods. Side-Line can now exclusively premiere you the full album.
The album is the follow-up to their 2018 debut album “New York Howl”. The band already started working on new material in late 2019-early 2020. London Plane recently released the singles “Bright Black” and “Come Out of the Dark”, the original “Francesco” single and “Watch That Madman Go”.
Their new collection of tracks was greatly influenced by several internal tragedies faced by band members during its production, including the deaths of family members, coupled with a tumultuous political situation.
The album will be available everywhere digitally, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, where it can already be pre-ordered.
London Plane is a six-piece made up of David Mosey (guitar and vocals), Jessica Cole (vocals), Bryan Garbe (drums), Grant Parker (bass), Julian Tulip (synths) and Kristofer Widholm (guitar). Their roots trace back to 2014 backstage at a tribute show to the recently deceased Lou Reed, when Psychedelic Furs’ Joe McGinty introduced David to Jessica, who were both performing.
Here are some videos to check out:
