Electropop act Platronic Music return with all new single ‘Now!’

June 16, 2022 bernard

Platronic are Finnish composer/producer Some-E and German singer-songwriter Kay Burden. They ‘met’ 2019 on Instagram…
Platronic are Finnish composer/producer Some-E and German singer-songwriter Kay Burden. They ‘met’ 2019 on Instagram of all places as Sami was interested in remixing a track that Kay had just released back then. The band creates danceable, dreamy sounds and melodies. What originally started with the idea to compose a track together turned suddenly into a real duo on February 24 2020 (EBM day).

Readers will know the band from their track “Control” on our recently released free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 7”.

The new Platronic single “Now!” is out now and turns out to be a very atmospheric and philosophical blend of synthpop and 80s/90s Electronica. It was composed and recorded during the ‘White Nights’ in a Mökki in Finnland.

You can check the track below followed by the video for the track. The band will perform at the Elektroland Festival in Herlev on September 22; it will also be the band’s first official gig. You can get more info here.


