Depeche Mode songwriter Martin Gore announces ‘The Third Chimpanzee Remixed’ – listen to Chris Liebing’s ‘Vervet’ remix

(Photo by Travis Shinn) Following the release of “The Third Chimpanzee” earlier this year, Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) has announced he will release “The Third Chimpanzee Remixed”, a collection of remixes and re-workings. The remix release will be out August 20 on Mute via a limited edition double colored vinyl, CD, and digital platforms.

The second track from the release is a remix of “Vervet” by techno DJ and fellow Mute artist, Chris Liebing. Listen to Liebing’s remix below.

The first taste of “The Third Chimpanzee Remixed” came in February from Brazil’s ANNA, who opens the release with a mix of “Howler” which was included in recent BBC 6Music and BBC Radio 1 mixes. The special edition also sees remixes from artists including JakoJako, Jlin, Kangding, Rrose, Wehbba, The Exaltics, MoReVoX, and Barker.