Exclusive album stream for Panic Priest’s new album ‘Second Seduction’ on Side-Line !

Out tomorrow via Negative Gain is the newest Panic Priest album “Second Seduction”. But today, you can already stream it in full on Side-Line!

Panic Priest is the musical project of singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jack Armondo (of dark pop outfit My Gold Mask) and the album is the follow-up to Panic Priestʼs debut self-titled offering in 2018. Co-produced and engineered by Brian Fox (Wingtips, Ganser), the new album mixes classic genres such as darkwave, post-punk and goth with modern synth-pop.

“Second Seduction” brings you deep into the personal world of Panic Priest, but one people also can relate too. From heartbreak and insecurities to current worries about the direction of the world, “Second Seduction” conveys it all with poetic grace and style.

Enjoy the album!

<a href="http://panicpriestngp.bandcamp.com/album/second-seduction">Second Seduction by Panic Priest</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.