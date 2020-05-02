‘Click Interview’ with MXD: ‘Imagine How Could Be The Vision Of A Spiritual Guy Like Aleister Crowley About Our Modern Times’

Swiss band MXD is active since the late 90s. They’re dealing with pure crossover sound mixing influences like industrial-, rock-, metal- and electronic music. They last year released their seventh full length album “Endurance” on Tenacity Music. “Endurance” is maybe their best album to date. The constant power resulting from a perfect mix between electronics and guitar is absolutely great, but also reveals a meticulous production process. I still can’t understand why this band didn’t get more recognition. “Endurance” will maybe catch the attention of a wider audience, appealing for fans of KMFDM, Cubanate, The Young Gods and even Public Enemy. I’d a chat with Drop (guitarist) and Duja (singer).

Q: MXD has been set up in the late 90s and has now released its seventh full length album! How did you see the band evolving regarding items such as sound, influences, composition and live performances?

Drop: MXD started as a 3-pieces instrumental band, 2 machinists and 1 guitarist. They’ve then hired Duja on the vocals for the “Sophomore”-album. Regarding live performances, the major change during these years has been the amount of gear reduced into one Mac Book, hehe. On the early years, Solex and Alex carried a lot of synths and outboards with them, probably more impressive for the audience, but very risky as there were any bugs on this huge chain. Influence wise, the sound became a bit more metal-like than in the past since I’ve joined the band in 2004, hahaha.

Q: Tell us a bit more about the song writing and – production? How does it happen and what’s the input of each band member? Is there a kind of MXD-spirit?

Drop: Solex takes care of creating the skeleton of every song. Usually we jam on it during rehearsal and some riffs and vocals begin to appear. It’s important that the organic part is written on a basic live setup because MXD’s songs are made to move the masses.

Q: MXD is not exactly a band releasing new albums at regular basis; it even took you five years to release the newest opus “Endurance”. How comes and when did you started to work on “Endurance”?

Drop: Solex is always writing new tunes, but as we don’t live really close to each other, it’s hard to find writing times that fit the schedule of every member… After 4 years without any new releases, Solex and Duja decided to gather in Solex’s studio to write and record the album. I must say that “Endurance” is definitely the result of their hard work. Afterwards, Steph and myself laid down some riffs on top of that.

Q: What have been the main ideas, influences and eventually concept plus challenges for “Endurance”? Did you’d specific ideas in mind when starting the composition of the album and tell us a bit more about the cover/artwork?

Duja: Basically, the main idea was to imagine how could be the vision of a spiritual guy like Aleister Crowley about our modern times. This album tries to develop the concept of eternity, resilience, pain, love, disease and death when the idea of end becomes concrete. After that, the lyrics written with Victoria Suppan are surprisingly driven by poetic metaphors, including biological elements, organic soul, breath of nature, positive magical thoughts, being alive and cynical humor.

The title of the album, “Endurance, is also a way to say the MXD adventure is not dead yet. Nowhere forever, guys! Despite the lack of commercial success or any parameters built by the music business. The artwork is a collaboration on Victoria Suppan and Solex.

Q: I think “Endurance” is probably your best work to date. It features a great balance between guitar and electronics, but you also experimented with other influences such as trance, rock and even rap. How do you see this album in the MXD discography?

Drop: MXD has always been a melting pot of every possible influence. Solex always experiment a lot of styles, a lot of sounds. I see this album like a compilation of what’s MXD is all about. All the influences into one album, without any barriers

Q: The album ends with a surprising, hidden cover version of Alain Bashung’s “La Nuit Je Mens”, which has been now released as digital single. What means this cover version to you and what did you try to accentuate in your edit?

Duja: To me, it is just one of the most marvelous French pop-rock songs ever… The lyrics are pure poetry, music is beautiful and Bashung has to be considered as the French Bowie, a fabulous avant-garde artist to discover, even if you speak French like a British frog!

