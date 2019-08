Estados Alterados releasing new single & video ‘Mantra’

Colombian electro-rock act Estados Alterados is releasing “Mantra”, its latest music video from the album “Lumisphera” produced in Los Angeles by Amir Derakh (Orgy, Julien-K, Death by Sunrise).

The video is a steampunk experiment inspired by archive photography from the earlier 1900s and illustrates a story with no beginning and no end. Watch the video below.

You can check out the complete album right here:

Most Colombian readers will remember Estados Alterados from opening for Depeche Mode in Bogota – Colombia on their Global Spirit Tour.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.