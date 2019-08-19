Brand new video from the sci fi electro-rock project Real Space Noise – the first new release in 13 years from the project!

(Photo by Garrett Fielding) Functional Equivalent Recordings have announced new music from the sci fi electro-rock project Real Space Noise,the first new Real Space Noise release in 13 years since the 2006 debut album “Radio Method”. A music video for the first single “Utopian” is available now and can be viewed below.

Real Space Noise is dark electronic art rock and the brainchild of electronic musician/producer Chad Blinman (The Legion of Doom, Viva Death). The project has strong post-punk and new wave influence, industrial leanings and a science fiction bent. The new album “Empty and pointless” and the instrumental companion EP “Lost Science” will be released October 4 via Bandcamp.

