Esoteric Abstraction – Technical Swamp (EP – Point Source Electronic Arts)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Esoteric Abstraction is a solo-project by Cade Wright. This…
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Esoteric Abstraction is a solo-project by Cade Wright. This American project has been very prolific during the past few years and has released a new EP featuring six cuts.
Content: The tracks are driven by slow tempo rhythms mixed with a true electronic canvas. The work is definitely Experimental and into Minimal-Electro. It sounds like decomposed structures which have reconstructed with bleeps and multiple sonic effects.
+ + + : This EP will be liked by lovers of pure Experimental-Electro. Noises and sounds have been collected, manipulated, decomposed and recomposed. It all sounds into improvisation but featuring cool sound treatments while the slow rhythm makes it more accessible.
– – – : This is not exactly a bite-sized production, the Experimental approach being predominant and sometimes a bit chaotic.
Conclusion: Definitely Experimental and maybe visionary, Esoteric Abstraction deals with a complex Electronic format.
Best songs: “Rude Boi Thing”.
Rate: 6.
Artist: https://soundcloud.com/e-abstraction
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether