Esoteric Abstraction – Technical Swamp (EP – Point Source Electronic Arts)

May 16, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Esoteric Abstraction is a solo-project by Cade Wright. This American project has been very prolific during the past few years and has released a new EP featuring six cuts.

Content: The tracks are driven by slow tempo rhythms mixed with a true electronic canvas. The work is definitely Experimental and into Minimal-Electro. It sounds like decomposed structures which have reconstructed with bleeps and multiple sonic effects.

+ + + : This EP will be liked by lovers of pure Experimental-Electro. Noises and sounds have been collected, manipulated, decomposed and recomposed. It all sounds into improvisation but featuring cool sound treatments while the slow rhythm makes it more accessible.

– – – : This is not exactly a bite-sized production, the Experimental approach being predominant and sometimes a bit chaotic.

Conclusion: Definitely Experimental and maybe visionary, Esoteric Abstraction deals with a complex Electronic format.

Best songs: “Rude Boi Thing”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: https://soundcloud.com/e-abstraction

Label: www.facebook.com/pointsourcearts


