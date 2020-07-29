Marilyn Manson releases brand new video ‘We are chaos’ – watch it here

Out now is a brand new Marilyn Manson video – “We are chaos” – directed, photographed and edited by Matt Mahurin. The track is taken from Marilyn Manson’s new album, his 11th, with the same title which will be released on September 11.

You can watch the new video below.

Manson’s last album was the 2017 release “Heaven Upside Down”. That record had the working title Say10 and was initially due to be issued on Valentine’s Day. However, the release was delayed due to Manson being unhappy with the quality of the record by that date, as well as the band’s touring commitments and producer Tyler Bates’s schedule scoring films. It was further delayed by the death of Manson’s father Hugh Warner, who died during production and to whom the album was later dedicated.

