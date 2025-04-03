Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

In April 2005, Australian musician David Thrussell claims he was approached to compose the score for an erotic feature film titled “Eros Maximus”. The only problem? There’s no trace this project ever existed.

According to Thrussell, the film was envisioned as “a surreal blend of Roman imperial themes, reminiscent of films like Caligula, drawing inspiration from emperors such as Elagabalus and Commodus.” Sounds wild enough.

But – predictably – just before principal photography was set to begin, a major financier supposedly pulled out, sinking the entire production. Convenient. Despite the dramatic backstory, no evidence of casting, production teams, or even a script has surfaced. To our best knowledge, this smells like another one of Thrussell’s elaborate pranks.

Still, the score does exist. “Eros Maximus” will be released on April 14, 2025, via ant-zen. The music nods to the lush excess of Italian cinema from the ’60s and ’70s. Tracks included are “Eros maximus”, “Eros lesbos”, “Pape satanis”, “Eros baccanalia”, and “Eros finale”.

Note that Thrussell claims he worked with Die Teufelsmaschine for the music performance. No trace of that ensemble either. Let’s see how many news magazines will take over the press release without double checking the details.

Check out a first preview.

<a href="https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/album/eros-maximus-ost">eros maximus (ost) by david thrussell and die teufelsmaschine</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)