Ambient project Rødhåd launches free download album ‘Mood – WSNWGBTZ001’

Out now and soon vinyl too on July 10th is the album “Mood – WSNWGBTZ001” by Rødhåd aka producer Mike Bierbach. ‘WSNWGBTZ001’ stands for ‘WSNWG – Back to zero’ in case you wondered, WSNWG being the label this album was released on. It’s Bierbach’s first ambient experimentalist release, comprised of his own solo archival material mostly from 2017/2018.

You’ll discover field recordings, droning loops and soundscapes on this 18-track album. You can check it out below. Good stuff.

<a href="http://rodhad.bandcamp.com/album/mood-wsnwgbtz001">MOOD – WSNWGBTZ001 by Rødhåd</a>

From techno to ambient

Known in contemporary Techno circles, Mike Bierbach has been DJing as a relatively unnoted local in Berlin for 10 years before launching his party-series-turned-label Dystopian in 2009. Dystopian has hosted most of his releases, but in 2018 he founded a new label WSNWG that serves as a home for collaborative productions, excavated in sessions at his East-Berlin studio with his peers such as Lucy, Alex.Do, & Antigone.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.