Elz and the Cult check in with maxi-single ‘Fire Meets Fire​/​Discipline’ – check out the video for ‘Fire Meets Fire’

Out today via the US label Black Pill Red Pill is the newest maxi-single from the Turkish act Elz and the Cult. The EP “Fire Meets Fire​/​Discipline” goes hand in hand with a video for the track “Fire Meets Fire” shot and directed by Elz and long-time collaborator Antresex. The video is an homage to George Bataille’s writings about erotica and la petite morte and features images of Elz and their ‘monster-under the bed’ played by Istanbul queer icon and drag artist Kiki Cicinash.

The single itself holds 2 tracks plus a remix of “Discipline” by Qual.

The Istanbul based act mixes dark electronic music with pop, industrial and goth undertones and first entered the spotlight with the 2016 released single “I Did This to Myself”. After their 3rd studio album, 2020’s “Bloodline”, Elz and the Cult released their first ever EP, “Sex Macabre”.

Here’s the video for “Fire Meets Fire​”.