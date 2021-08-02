Erasure postpones european leg of ‘The Neon Tour’ until May 2022

(Photo by Phil Sharp) Erasure have just announced that they have made the decision to move the shows from October 2021 to May 2022 on the advice of the promoters of their upcoming shows in Ireland, Denmark and Germany.

The new schedule looks like this.

May 2022

11 – Dublin, 3Arena

13 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

14 – Cologne, Palladium

16 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

17 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

19 – Leipzig, Immobilien Arena

20 – Berlin, Velodrom

The reason for the move is, of course, the ongoing uncertainty around the Covid-19 situation.

If you have already booked tickets for any of the shows then your tickets will remain valid for the new date (the only venue which has changed is Berlin and your tickets for that show will also remain valid for the new venue), and everyone with tickets will be contacted by the ticket agent shortly with all the information they need concerning those changes.

For those of you with tickets for shows in the UK or North America, you can stand down, as those shows are unaffected by this decision.

For the moment being, check out our recent interview with Vince Clarke.