US post-punk / darkwave act Stariana offers all new single and video, ‘Paradise Is Lost On You’

The Eugene, Oregon (USA) based post-punk / darkwave trio Stariana has just unveiled their new single, “Paradise Is Lost On You”. “Paradise Is Lost On You” is available digitally on Apple Itunes and Amazon.com and comes accompanied by a video which you can view below.

As far as the sound is concerned Stariana is heavily influenced by such bands as Depeche Mode, New Order, Bauhaus, Jesus And Mary Chain and 90’s era Britpop; Elastica, Blur, The Stone Roses “with just a little bit of Blondie and Joan Jett mixed in for flavor” as they put it.

Stariana is Nikki Brackett, Victor St. Petersburg (of Black Magdalene) and Tethys.

Here’s the video for “Paradise Is Lost On You”.


