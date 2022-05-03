Electronic post-punk duo Wingtips announce Summer 2022 tour dates

The electronic post-punk duo Wingtips have just announced their Summer 2022 tour dates.

Front man Vincent Segretario says, “We’re stoked to be hitting the road once again for our first headline tour of the states since the release of “Cutting Room Floor”. Many thanks to those who have made it to our shows this past year, or supported us otherwise. Looking forward to what the rest of 2022 brings!”

The duo released “Cutting Room Floor” worldwide on Artoffact Records last year in September.

Tour Dates

06.30 Toronto – Lee’s Palace

07.01 Detroit – Small’s

07.02 Chicago – Lincoln Hall

07.30 Denver – Lion’s Lair

07.31 Calgary – Terminus Festival

08.03 Seattle – Cherry

08.04 Tacoma – Real Art

08.05 Portland – Coffin Club

08.06 Baker City – Churchill

08.08 Sacramento – Starlet Room

08.10 San Diego – Casbah

08.11 Costa Mesa – Wayfarer

08.12 Los Angeles – Catch One

08.13 Las Vegas – Tba

08.14 Yuma – Red Moon Ale House

08.15 Mesa – Nile Underground

08.16 El Paso – The Reagan

08.18 Laredo – Cold Brew Rock Bar

08.19 San Antonio – Paper Tiger

08.20 Houston – White Oak Music Hall

08.21 New Orleans – Banks Street Bar

About Wingtips

Wingtips was formed in Chicago in 2014 by Vincent Segretario after informally using the moniker for a number of previous experimental solo performances. In 2016, the band released an EP entitled “Greyarea” and former live member Hannah Avalon became creative collaborator. The band continued to do live shows and record demos in 2017.

In August 2018, the band’s new single, “Relativity”, their first public work in close to two years, was released. In 2019 they announced a record deal with Toronto-based Artoffact Records, which has released two of the band’s records to date, 2021’s “Cutting Room Floor” and 2019’s “Exposure Therapy”.