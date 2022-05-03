Seattle dark folk duo Love & Pain to release new EP ‘It Comes in Waves’
(Photo by Rant Salt Casey) Out on May 6th is the newest EP from the Seattle dark folk duo Love & Pain. The “It Comes in Waves” EP comes hand in hand with the new single “Exit Scene”.
Love & Pain was formed in 2018 out of the union of Seattle musicians Natalia Czajkiewicz and Brad Clifford. Taking inspiration from dreamy 60’s doo wop and artists like Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and PJ Harvey, Love & Pain’s debut release “Shivers” delivered 5 songs.
The band’s new 2022 release, the EP “It Comes In Waves”, finds them purifying their sound even further through 5 songs.
