Electronic pop-rock duo League Of Lights release new single and video ‘Modern Living’ from the album ‘Dreamers Don’t Come Down’

League Of Lights are an electronic pop-rock duo comprised of Farrah and Richard West. Their third album to date, “Dreamers Don’t Come Down” will be released later next month. Out now is the new single “Modern Living” which is promoted with an anime video.

You can view the video below.

Describing their modus operandi for the new album, Richard explains that “we wanted it to be more piano-driven than our previous release and deliberately utilised a smaller pallet of sounds. We had just recorded the song ‘Modern Living’ and that helped to define how our new material would sound – more open than before with less synths and more space for Farrah’s voice to really lift off. It’s as much about the space as it is about the notes.”

The majority of the album was written and recorded during the 2020 spring/summer lockdown, with Farrah stating that “it is about the past, the present and the future; about taking the best from all that you have been through, the pressures of modern life and keeping your dreams alive in dark times.”