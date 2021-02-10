Cabaret Voltaire share new track ‘Billion Dollar’ – New EP out February 26

Cabaret Voltaire has shared a new track, “Billion Dollar”, taken from the “Shadow Of Funk” EP, out February 26 on digital platforms. The new EP follows the 2020 album “Shadow Of Fear”, Cabaret Voltaire’s first release with Richard H. Kirk as the sole member of the band.

This new 3-track EP is a companion piece to the album and shows a harder side reflecting the album’s live performance. “Shadow Of Fear” and the “Shadow Of Funk” EP are interconnected and part of a series of 4 releases that continue into the spring with the release of two drone albums.

The first of these, a 50-minute piece entitled “Dekadrone”, is due out March 26. The second, and final release in the series, the 64-minute piece “BN9Drone”, will be released on April 23.

Originally active between 1973-1994, Cabaret Voltaire featured Chris Watson until 1981 and Stephen Mallinder until 1994. The group was inactive for 20 years until – with Kirk as the sole remaining member – the 2014 performance at Berlin’s Atonal festival.

You can view the video for “Billion Dollar” below.