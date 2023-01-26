Extra formats for new Wumpscut album ‘Giftkeks’ including DJ Dwarf remix CD and re-releases of ‘Bunkertor 7’ and ‘Born Again’

Out on April 7th is the all new Wumpscut album “Giftkeks”. Next to a CD version the album will also be out as a llimited (red) vinyl limited to 500 copies. The new album holds 4 brand new tracks and 4 quite different, all instrumental versions.

Next to to these two formats you can also expect a “DJ Dwarf 23” CD, the usual accompanying remix-album. This time the remix CD contains 16 remixes of tracks from ‘Giftkeks’, a remix of the track “War” from the 3rd regular album “Embryodead”, plus two remixes that Wumpscut did for other bands (Decimortus Satanicu and Gulag Kalashnikov).

Next to this new album, you can also expect brand new vinyl reissues of the Wumpscut albums “Bunkertor 7” and “Born Again”. The 1995 album “Bunkertor 7” comes in a 180g black vinyl version (500 copies) while the 1997 album “Born Again” is re-released on 180g transparent green vinyl (500 copies).

The releases will be out via Ratzinger’s own record label, Beton Kopf Media, which he started in 1995.

For our younger readers, Wumpscut is an electro-industrial music project founded in May 1991 by Bavarian disc jockey Rudolf “Rudy” Ratzinger. “Defcon” was his first demo and was released in late 1991.

Since that first demo a string of (excellent!) releases followed: