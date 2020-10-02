Electronic dream pop act Lights A.M returns with delicious and heartwarming 2-track single ‘Agnes’ + video

(Photos by Tori Lind Kjellstad) Norwegian electronic dream pop act Lights A.M is back with a delicious and heartwarming new 2-track single, which is right now exclusively available via Bandcamp. With this new single the electronic project (aka Erlend Eilertsen of Essence Of Mind) also announces his forthcoming conceptual full length album “Stories Without Words”.

This time Lights A.M dives deep into the cinematic side of the project offering two instrumentals that remind of some of the best work executed by Brian Eno, Tangerine Dreams and related, but staying faithful to timeless electronics.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/agnes-ep?campaign=amslnews">Agnes EP by LIGHTS A.M</a>

The title track, “Agnes”, was written when Erlend lost his beloved Griffon dog companion named Agnes.

Erlend: “She shared my life for some 16 years along with her best friend Mogwai, also deeply missed… Agnes was and still is a big part of me, my family and close friends life. She’s been an inspiration, a support and a best friend for me, and has brought me a lot during all the years we spent together. We did so much fun and memorable things together, she even was part of the first promo pics for my first band back in the days…”

A video clip is also simultaneously released, made from private footage and images, adding a visual dimension to this heartwarming tribute Erlend wrote to what can be considered a man’s best friend. You can view it below.

The second track “A Mystery After Sunset” on the other hand showcases the darker and more mystical soundscapes of Lights A.M and is again proof that stories can indeed be told without words. Excellent electronic music from the north!

Here’s the video for “Agnes”.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.