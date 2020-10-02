Dark synth pop act Reichsfeind inks deal with Alfa Matrix – releases brand new single/video and back catalogue on Bandcamp

After the well received second album “Chasm Walk”, Frankfurt-based mastermind Timo Revna aka Reichsfeind has joined the well-known Belgian electronic music label Alfa Matrix. Immediately available via Bandcamp is the brand new electro pop single “Persona” which is an instant ear worm as you can hear below.

Many readers will also remember Reichsfeind from his participation on our most recent Face The Beat compilation with the track “Mute”.

But that’s not all, next to a new single, the label has also made available the entire back catalogue of Reichsfeind via Bandcampexclusively which will please fans of bands like Seabound, X-Marks The Pedwalk, Elderbrook, Beborn Beton or yet De/Vision.

First of all there’s the new single “Persona”. The 6-track EP holds the title track next to an upbeat remix by Rob Dust, reworked mix of the project’s club hit “Retox” and a selection of remixes of “Anti” and “Retox” by artists in the likes of Aesthetische, ES23 and Hydroxie.

Additionally there’s also a video launched for the single’s leading track.

Entire back catalogue also released on Bandcamp

For the occasion of the arrival of Reichsfeind in the Alfa Matrix roster of artists, the Belgian label is releasing the band’s back catalogue exclusively on its Bandcamp page.

“Daydream” EP

Initially released in July 2014, “Daydream” is the first official self-released EP by the German act Reichsfeind. It holds 6 tracks which set the sonic foundations of the band revealing synth melodies layered across darker electro arrangements with upbeat rhythm patterns with vocoded male vocals. The label perfectly describes it as “synth pop music with an edge and a darkish dimension.”

“Living in space” download album

Initially released in November 2017, “Living In Space” is not only the first official full length CD of Reichsfeind but it’s also their breakthrough album. The album includes club hits like “Soulpaint” and “Detox”. The album features bonus remixes by Rob Dust, Maneater and Kayfabe Lanoise.

“Living in space (the remixes)” EP

Initially released in January 2018, “Living In Space (the remixes)” is the complementary EP release of Reichsfeind’s debut album. Opening with the exclusive non-album track “Mute”, this 4-track EP showcases 3 selected album songs from a different sonic perspective going from the upbeat club mix of “Detox (Desastroes remix)” to the more laid-back version of the “Soulpaint (Kennedy remix)”.

“Chasm walk” download album

The 14-track album “Chasm Walk” was originally released in November 2019. With his second album, Reichsfeind showed a matured songwriting and production level merging modern electronics, driving rhythms, dark atmosphere, meaningful lyrics, rolling basslines and addictive melodic sounds.

The album is also released with 4 bonus remixes by Kennedy, Maneater, Kayfabe, Lanoise and Chadouze.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.