Electronic act Matte Black releases new single, plans Depeche Mode cover as next single

The San Diego CA. based band Matte Black has a new single out, “Pure”. The track was written during the global-wide shutdown due to Covid-19 and features fast-paced beats, dark melodies and dito vocals.

The three-piece consiting of Alex Gonzales, Bidi Cobra and Daniel Corrales are prepping a debut album, “I’m Waving, Not Drowning”, set for release this fall following their forthcoming singles “Pure”, and their rendition of “Stripped” from Depeche Mode.

Here’s “Pure”.

