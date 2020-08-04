FOLLOW US
 
News

Electronic act Matte Black releases new single, plans Depeche Mode cover as next single

By Aug 4,2020
Electronic act Matte Black releases new single, plans Depeche Mode cover as next single

The San Diego CA. based band Matte Black has a new single out, “Pure”. The track was written during the global-wide shutdown due to Covid-19 and features fast-paced beats, dark melodies and dito vocals.

The three-piece consiting of Alex Gonzales, Bidi Cobra and Daniel Corrales are prepping a debut album, “I’m Waving, Not Drowning”, set for release this fall following their forthcoming singles “Pure”, and their rendition of “Stripped” from Depeche Mode.

Here’s “Pure”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

 

Dark releases 2nd single and video 'In the Dark You Die'

Dark releases 2nd single and video 'In the Dark You Die'
Previous
Alt-folk artist Nicky William lands new single 'I Fell In Love With Her' - for Nick Cave fans

Alt-folk artist Nicky William lands new single 'I Fell In Love With Her' - for Nick Cave fans

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD