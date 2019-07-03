Electro dance duo Empirion back among the living with ‘Resume’ album

Out later in August is the newest Empirion album by the Essex duo Austin “Oz” Morsley and Jamie Smart. “Resume” is announced as being ‘a stylish hybrid between dance and industrial’ influenced by bands such as Future Sound Of London, Nitzer Ebb and The Prodigy.

Next to the regular album (available here) you can also expect an artbook with a bonus CD (available here) holding 6 bonus tracks, including a remix by Marc Heal of Cubanate.

Empirion was founded in 1993 at the pinnacle of the acid house scene in the UK by Oz Morsely, Jamie Smart and Bob Glennie. Smart, who was at the time touring the world as a tour support DJ with fellow Essex boys The Prodigy, got a track (“Narcotic Influence”) released on the newly created label Wanted Records and followed this up with 3 more techno tracks.

Empirion finally signed with XL Recordings in 1995 and released their debut album “Advanced Technology” in 1996.

Touring America was a bittersweet moment for the band as member Bob Glennie was diagnosed with cancer shortly before the tour. Unable to join the band on the road and in the studio had its effect on the band as a whole and as a result Empirion was in a state of limbo. Bob’s battle with cancer ended in 2005.

While Oz started a new band, Kloq, Jamie stepped away from the music scene for a while before coming back alongside Victory Pill’s Pete Crossman in their joint project Controlled Change in 2001. In November 2010 the duo revived the project and started recording new material. The rest is history!

