Ricky Gervais once fronted the shortlived new wave act Seona Dancing

Ricky Gervais (yes, THE Ricky Gervais) and youth friend Bill Macrae once formed the new wave/new romantic act Seona Dancing. They released 2 singles (“More To Lose” and “Bitter Heart”) via London Records but only had little success in the UK and most of the world although their first single “More To Lose” became an instant #1 hit in the Philippines.

You can watch the 2 Seona Dancing videos below.

Managing Suede and going on the road as David Brent

It didn’t stop there for Gervais as he became the manager for Suede before they became successful in the 1990s before turning to comedy.

In 2013, he decided it was time to do his own Spinal Tap when he performed a live tour as David Brent along with his band Foregone Conclusion, Brent’s fictional band in “The Office”. Gervais also produced a series of YouTube videos, “Learn Guitar with David Brent”, featuring acoustic guitar versions of nine songs.

In 2016, as part of the “Life on the Road” film promotion, Gervais published the David Brent Songbook of 15 songs, which he also recorded for the album “Life on the Road” as David Brent and Foregone Conclusion.