Ricky Gervais once fronted the shortlived new wave act Seona Dancing
Ricky Gervais (yes, THE Ricky Gervais) and youth friend Bill Macrae once formed the new…
Ricky Gervais (yes, THE Ricky Gervais) and youth friend Bill Macrae once formed the new wave/new romantic act Seona Dancing. They released 2 singles (“More To Lose” and “Bitter Heart”) via London Records but only had little success in the UK and most of the world although their first single “More To Lose” became an instant #1 hit in the Philippines.
You can watch the 2 Seona Dancing videos below.
Managing Suede and going on the road as David Brent
It didn’t stop there for Gervais as he became the manager for Suede before they became successful in the 1990s before turning to comedy.
In 2013, he decided it was time to do his own Spinal Tap when he performed a live tour as David Brent along with his band Foregone Conclusion, Brent’s fictional band in “The Office”. Gervais also produced a series of YouTube videos, “Learn Guitar with David Brent”, featuring acoustic guitar versions of nine songs.
In 2016, as part of the “Life on the Road” film promotion, Gervais published the David Brent Songbook of 15 songs, which he also recorded for the album “Life on the Road” as David Brent and Foregone Conclusion.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether