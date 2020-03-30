Einsturzende Neubauten’s Alexander Hacke and Space Cowboys’ Danielle de Picciotto release free track + various archival works

Hackedepicciotto aka Alexander Hacke (Einsturzende Neubauten) and Daniel de Picciotto (Space Cowboys), are releasing the download to one of their meditation tracks for free. It is on the album “Unity” and it was the first meditation composition the duo released. You can download it below.

<a href="http://hackedepicciotto.bandcamp.com/album/unity">UNITY by hackedepicciotto</a>

Here’s some background on the track’s title. The diameter of the Sun is 108 times the diameter of the Earth. The distance from the Sun to the Earth is 108 times the diameter of the Sun. The track contains 108 affirmations to meditate on and give you strength as the band puts it. The duo have also uploaded a digital version of their collaboration with the Tiger Lillies in 2005, which has not been released as an album before.

