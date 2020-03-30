Armageddon Dildos launch 7-track download EP via Bandcamp: ‘Heut Nacht’

Cult German Electronic Body Music act Armageddon Dildos have launched a new EP and (title)song before the release of the new album “Dystopia”. On “Heut Nacht”, which is available now on Bandcamp, veteran artist Uwe Kanka and his gang bring full-frontal ripping basslines, minimal melodic electro sequences and powerful German vocals with a catchy chorus.

The track itself was inspired by an autumnal night stroll in a foggy forest evoking darkish childhood fairy tales souvenirs. The track itself got also reinterpreted by various artists coming from quite different musical horizons for this EP. You’ll find renditions by Dave Anderson, Messiaen Noir, AD:keY, Melting Rust Opera (who renamed the song, “Noise Nacht”), Hungarian industrial veteran First Aid 4 Souls and Flesh Wire (who renamed the song, “Silent Nacht”).

You can download the EP right below!

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/heut-nacht-ep?campaign=sidelinenews">Heut Nacht EP by ARMAGEDDON DILDOS</a>

