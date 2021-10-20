Duran Duran launch all new video, ‘Anniversary’ filled with lookalikes
Duran Duran have released the new video for “Anniversary”, directed by photographer and filmmaker, Alison Jackson. Not a coincidence as the video is filled with lookalikes and actors, her trademark. “Anniversary” is taken from the band’s upcoming fifteenth studio album “Future Past”, set for global release on October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG.
The video was shot over three days at the historic Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire, which dates back to the 11th century. Opening its doors to a wealth of celebrity lookalikes, Alison Jackson created lavish scenes of pure decadence. Watch what Elton John, The Queen, Daniel Craig, Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton and a host of others get up to in one long weekend with Simon, John, Nick and Roger.
Watch “Anniversary”.
