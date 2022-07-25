Paul Kendall’s ‘Boundary Macro’ finally available as high-quality digital download via Bandcamp

Following the 2021 physical release of Paul Kendall’s “Boundary Macro” album on Downward Records, Cat Werk Imprint have now announced the release as a high-quality digital download via Bandcamp. “Boundary Macro” is the fifth solo album from producer, engineer and electronic musician Paul Kendall.

The vinyl edition is available here, while the download is available here.

The foundations for Boundary Macro came through a remix completed for Downwards, the label run by Karl O’Connor (aka Regis). O’Connor was familiar with Kendall’s work as an in-house producer, engineer and mixer for Mute Records in the 1980s and 1990s, and sought him out for the remix of Veronica Vasicka’s “From Here” in 2018.

“Boundary Macro” was recorded after the COVID-19 pandemic had first emerged.

Paul: “I experienced a sort of creative paralysis from the start of March until the end of April due to early lockdown and an endless concern about food supplies (…) around May I started to experiment sound processing apps on my iPad – apps like Borderlands Granular, Tardigrain and Enso. I was astonished at the relative affordability of these apps in comparison to studio multi-effects units or computer plug-ins.”

Kendall began experimenting with recordings of his own voice and the Leaf Audio Soundbox instrument, capturing hours of improvised performances which were then edited, superimposed and processed to form eight of the tracks on the album. The album was completed by the addition of two older pieces created using completely different methods (“Distor ADIO” and “Are You In?”).

Check out the full album below.

<a href="https://catwerkimprint.bandcamp.com/album/boundary-macro">Boundary Macro by Paul Kendall</a>

Here are two videos from the release.