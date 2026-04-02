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London electro-industrial act Dogtablet (Martin King of Test Dept and Pigface) will release the digital single “These Days” on April 3, 2026 via the GIVE/TAKE label. But today you can already exclusively check out the four-track release on Side-Line. The single includes the title track, plus remixes of the track by GIVE/TAKE labelmate Cellmod and 2Bit Heroes (Jules Seifert of Der Prosector), plus “Like Tears In Rain” featuring Yvette Winkler in a remix by California’s queer darkscene act Probe 7.

Note that while Dogtablet usually work with guest vocalists, “These Days” now features King on vocals. He also wrote, produced, engineered, and mixed the release completely himself this time.

Dogtablet was created by King after Test Dept ended, initially as a production company. King had been active in London since the mid-1980s, joined Test Dept in 1990, and later toured with Pigface after Test Dept’s Invisible Records period.

The single was recorded at HoundSound in London, and mastered by Jules Seifert at Epic Audio Media.

<a href="https://dogtablet.bandcamp.com/album/these-days" rel="noopener">These Days by Dogtablet</a>

The full-length “Designed To Fade” will follow on May 1, 2026 on CD and digital via GIVE/TAKE.

About Dogtablet

The project’s first release was “Outlaws & Strays” on July 7, 2017 and “Double Thirty” on November 30, 2018. That was followed by “Feathers & Skin” on December 9, 2019, “Pearldrop Blue” on May 6, 2021, the remix EP “TJY4” on January 14, 2022, and “Ashes” on October 7, 2022. A 2CD edition pairing “Feathers & Skin” and “Pearldrop Blue” was issued by Distortion Productions in 2022.

Dogtablet then released “Black Space Dust & Memories” on May 5, 2023, followed by “The Summertime EP” on November 10, 2023 and “Six Lives” on July 12, 2024. In October 2024, the band issued “Seven Streets Down,” which was presented there as the first single from “Designed To Fade.” Yvette Winkler, who appears on the new single, is also one half of the Dutch act Vaselyne.

Martin King and Roberto Soave form the core of Dogtablet, with Jared Louche being a recurring Dogtablet collaborator. For the new 2026 single “These Days”, Martin King was writer, performer, producer, engineer, and mixer.

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