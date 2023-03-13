Disharmony – Mindhunter (EP – Aliens Production)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, IDM, EBM.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Slovakian duo Peter Rybar (Oxyd, Triode and label owner) – Robert Gajdos (Headdreamer) released this new EP by the end of 2022.
Content: Those who’re familiar with the sophisticated sound of Disharmony will rapidly recognize the band’s sound trademark. The EP features 2 main tracks mixing elements of IDM together with EBM. It sometimes reminds me of a sonic hybrid between Clock DVA (for the sound intelligence) and Yelworc (for the dark spheres). There are also 2 other tracks which are more a kind of experimental interlude.
+ + + : Both main songs but especially the title track is a great piece of music. Intelligent, dark, underground Electronics with an unpolished production but maximum sound efficiency featuring haunting vocals on top.
– – – : Both tracks left don’t bring any bonus and rather sound as demos.
Conclusion: Disharmony in a way stands for the sound of Aliens Production; intelligent and sophisticated music for Electronic gourmets.
Best songs: “Mindhunter”, “Dune”.
Date: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/dISHARMONY.Offical
Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578
