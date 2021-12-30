Coil’s final album ‘The New Backwards’ re-released with 8 additional tracks as an extended 3LP/2CD edition

Out in april 2022 is the Coil album “The New Backwards”. Originally meant as the follow-up to “Love’s Secret Domain”, this album effectively became the final official Coil studio release of all new material whilst Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson was still alive. This 3LP/2CD version contains 8 additional tracks of previously unheard material from the same sessions.

“The New Backwards” was conceived by Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson in 2007, revisiting stray tracks which hadn’t seemed to gel with the material he had chosen for the more somber “Ape of Naples” from 2005, Coil’s initial posthumous release, and a sort of requiem and a kiss-goodbye to his then recently deceased partner John Balance.

The material was partially recorded in 1996 in Sharon Tate’s former home in the Hollywood Hills, the Nine Inch Nails home base in New Orleans and London’s Swanyard. The material was then remixed and restructured with the help of long-term friend Danny Hyde in Thailand. Some of the tracks present on the album were performed live in the past, others had only leaked in demo versions and are here presented updated and polished as Christopherson and Hyde intended them to be heard including Balance’s vocal contributions.


