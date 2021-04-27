Female-fronted synth pop act Able Machines debuts with ‘Pathological’ album

The debut album of the Los Angeles based female-fronted synthpop act Able Machines is out now: “Pathological”. Able Machines is the new project of Los Angeles artist Tay Côlieé and producer/songwriter Linus Dotson. After years behind the scenes writing and producing for many other diverse artists (everyone from Ariana Grande to Charlatans UK to 5 Seconds of Summer), the duo has joined forces to release material under their own name.

Back in December we already received the band’s latest single and video for “Narcissist” and now the band releases a new single and video “Can You Keep a Secret” to go hand in hand with the release of their debut album. What you can expect: female fronted synthpop with an excellent production. Especially Iris, Technoir and Diffuzion fans will dig this.

The majority of “Pathological” was mixed by Seth Earnest (Tessa Violet) and mastered by Paul Logus (Notorious B.I.G.). The duo plans to release an acoustic version of “Pathological” later this year and start work on their next record.

<a href="https://ablemachines.bandcamp.com/album/pathological">Pathological by able machines</a>

And here’s the video for “Can You Keep a Secret”.