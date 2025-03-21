Deviant UK drops brand new EP ‘Speak Of The Devil’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Deviant UK, the darkwave / industrial solo project of Jay Smith, returns with a brand new 9-track EP, “Speak Of The Devil”. On this new EP you’ll find the project’s two biggest hits (“Access Denied!” and “Raptured Saints”) both from the debut album “Barbed Wire Star” in a re-recorded version. Also included is a cover of Robbie Williams’ “Let Me Entertain you”, reimaging the song as a dark electro dancefloor track.

“Speak Of The Devil” is out now on CD and in download and streaming format.

<a href="https://deviantuk.bandcamp.com/album/speak-of-the-devil">Speak Of The Devil by Deviant UK</a>

Deviant UK formed in January 2004 as the solo project of Jay Smith. The project’s debut album, “Barbed Wire Star” followed in 2006. Subsequent releases included “Very Bad Things” and the 2014 EP “Cracks Start to Show”. There were rumours of new material to be released as “The Trials of Eyeliner: Volume One” but that never materialised.

Deviant UK tour dates

6 th March – Ivory Blacks – Glasgow w/ PIG

7 th March – Rebellion – Manchester w/ PIG

8 th March – 229 Club – London w/ PIG – SOLD OUT

5 th April – Corporation – Sheffield w/ Zeitgeist Zero

26th April – Whitby Spring Goth Festival w/Play/Dead

30th May – Alhambra – Morecombe w/Cryogenica

27th June – Darker Days Festival – Leicester – w/Luxury Stranger

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)