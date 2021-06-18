BlakLight launches 6-track remix EP ‘Control – The Remixes’

BlakLight returns with “Control – The Remixes” later this month (next week actually). The EP revisits the track “Control” which the duo released earlier in May. The EP features remixes from Scenius, Mind Machine, Promenade Cinema, Beyond Border, Lloyd Price and the band’s very own “stripped” version. The Bandcamp pre-order has started today (download and CD).
You can already check out a first remix below.
BlakLight is an American duo from Los Angeles featuring singer Brian Belknap (Mind Machine) and Adam Collier (CRUSH333, MDA, Full Frontal Disco). Last year they self-released their debut full length “Music In A Time Of Uncertainty” offering ten tracks mixing retro electro-pop elements together with melancholic and danceable parts. A new album is already in the making.
Here’s an interview with the band.
